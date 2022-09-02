Naval boss hails Corps Members’ conduct

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo has commended the level of discipline in the Corps Members posted to Naval formations in the country.

Gambo also poured encomiums on the Scheme for its immense contributions to national development.

He stated this on Friday when the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

The Naval boss who lauded General Fadah for his commitment to the progress of the Scheme since he assumed duty as the 19th Director General of NYSC also advised him to sensitise the Corps Members that would participate in the 2023 General elections to adhere strictly to the electoral laws.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah in his remarks thanked Rear Admiral Gambo for always accepting the Corps Members posted to Naval formations for their primary assignments.

The DG equally appreciated him for providing accommodation, monthly allowance and other welfare packages for the Corps Members.

He promised to deploy more Corps Members with needed skills to the Nigerian Navy for their national assignment.

