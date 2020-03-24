NAUB Governing Council appoints Kyari new Vice Chancellor

The Governing Council of the Nigerian Army University Biu, NAUB, has approved the appointment of Professor Kyari Mohammed as Vice Chancellor of the University.

A statement by Brigadier General S. S. Ibrahim, Registrar/Secretary to Council, on Tuesday said, “in the exercise of its powers conferred by section 4 of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act 2003 at its meeting held on Monday 23rd March, 2020, the Council considered the submission of the Selection Board and approved the appointment of Professor Kyari Mohammed as the Vice Chancellor of the University.”

Until his appointment, Prof Mohammed was Vice Chancellor of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola and has held several administrative positions in the University System.

“On behalf of the University Community I wish to sincerely congratulate Prof. Kyari Mohammed for his appointment,” the statement read.