NATO working ’round-the-clock’ to maintain operation of Kabul airport – Stoltenberg

August 17, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



NATO is every effort to maintain the functioning of the airport amid evacuations of the remaining foreign personnel, as well as Afghan aides, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

“NATO has been working the clock to maintain operations at the Airport.

“Around 800 NATO personnel have remained to provide key functions under challenging circumstances, including air traffic control, fuel and communications,’’ he said. (Sputnik/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,