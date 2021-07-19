NATO calls on China to ‘Act Responsibly’ in Cyberspace

NATO on Monday on China to “act responsibly” in cyberspace after several members of the alliance accused Chinese state-backed groups of carrying out hacking on the Microsoft exchange server.

“We acknowledge national statements Allies attributing responsibility for the Microsoft Exchange Server compromise to the People’s Republic of China.

“We call on all States, including China, to uphold international commitments and obligations and to act responsibly in the international system including in cyberspace.

“We also willingness to maintain a constructive dialogue with China based on interests,’’ NATO said statement.

It said interests would be based on areas of relevance to the Alliance such as cyber threats, and on common challenges. (Sputnik/)

