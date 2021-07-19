NATO calls on China to ‘Act Responsibly’ in Cyberspace

NATO on Monday called on China to “act responsibly” in cyberspace after several members of alliance accused Chinese state-backed groups of carrying out hacking attacks on Microsoft server.

acknowledge national statements by Allies attributing responsibility for Microsoft Server compromise to People's Republic of China.

call on all States, including China, to uphold their international commitments and obligations and to act responsibly in the international system including in cyberspace.

also reiterate our willingness to maintain a constructive dialogue with China based on our interests,

It said their interests would be based on areas of relevance to the Alliance such as cyber threats, and on common challenges. (Sputnik/)

