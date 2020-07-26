Nat’l Christian Centre: Bishop celebrates 20 years in Ministry, cautions against fraud in churches

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

Bishop Matthew Adokpe of the National Christian Centre, Abuja who celebrated his 20th year in the ministry has cautioned Pastors and General Overseers of churches against fraud.

Bishop Adokpe dropped this bombshell on Sunday on the occasion of celebration of his 20 years in Ministry, during which he granted Newsdiaryonline an interview.

The Bishop who was grateful for God’s grace upon him all these years in ministry, decried the fact that most churches in Nigeria have deviated from their divine role of being the salt of the earth, and have been turned into business centres, where members are exploited.

He blamed the abominable development on some Pastors and General Overseers of churches who rather than prepare members for the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ, are now building their empires and kingdoms on the earth.

“There is nothing like founder, God can make you oversee people but you can’t found a church because Jesus is the founder of church. They should stop the fraud. People know that they are doing business.

“It is criminal to say you are founder of a thing that already has a founder. Jesus is the founder of Christianity. He started the church in Antioch, the Apostle started the church in Antioch. He is the founder of Christianity.

“When you talk of Christianity, you talk of Christ Jesus, and He is the owner of it. Anybody (else) works under him, that is why you see the church in Macedonia, in Corinth, among others. It is supposed to be the church in Nigeria, not names that do not make meanings.

“They should stop that or else they will go to hell. Founders and General Overseers are not working for God, one day Jesus will say to them, l know you not….. Jesus came that we may have life and have life more abundantly.

“How many of their members are having life, not to talk of abundant life,” he asked.

Earlier, the Bishop confessed that his journey in ministry has been a turbulent one, but the grace of God has sustained him all these years.

Speaking on a Global Christian Movement (GCM) which he is coordinator of the chapter in Nigeria, he disclosed that the objective is to provide spiritual, moral and economic empowerment to Christians and as well as to non-Christians in Nigeria.

He added that the initiative is targeted at alleviating hunger and poverty among citizens and also empowering them to empower others.

“GCM simply means Global Christian Movement. It’s an international NGO that supports people. Our vision is very clear, our mission is to take over the economy of the nation.

“The GCM is to unite the body of Christ and preserve them for rapture. So, by His grace, the GCM is roughly in many nation’s of Africa, the European nations, the U.K, and also in Nigeria here.

“We are in about 18 states of Nigeria now, and it has been wonderful. We give people and make people do reception in the recession, and it has been a wonderful time,” he said.

Reverend Mike Agbon of the National Christian Centre, Abuja, who congratulated the celebrant, noted that it takes patience and unwavering commitment to achieve such feat under sundry distractions and trials.

He commended the Bishop for his service in the vineyard of the Lord, and advised upcoming servants to emulate his examples.

Agbon who also lamented the proliferation of fake churches and money mongers at the pulpit, cautioned those involved to desist from such practices or face the judgement of God.

