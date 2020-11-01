National Youths Day: Enugu Govt. empowers 240 youths with vocational skills

Enugu State Government through its Ministry of Youths and Sports has graduated 240 trainees with start up materials in different vocational skills in the state.

The trainees were given the start up materials and certificates of participation as the state marks the National Youths Day in Enugu on Sunday.

Speaking at the occasion, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Mr. Manfred Nzekwe said that the state was committed to changing the lives of youths in the state.

He said that the National Youths Day was designed to celebrate and recognise the contributions of teeming youths in nation building and development.

”Various States are using the event to showcase their plans and programmes geared towards solution to youth related issues,” he said.

Nzekwe said that the youths last week showed their displeasure over police brutality in Nigeria which was their democratic right.

The commissioner said that current administration under the leadership of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi approved the immediate empowerment of 240 youths in the state to ameliorate the suffering of the youths.

”These youths were trained in different vocational skills with start up materials worth millions of naira.

”The state government’s good gesture tailored towards enhancement of the actualisation of the self independence of the beneficiaries in their chosen areas of skills specialisation.

”The current administration must be commended in setting up the ongoing Enugu Youths Rescue Project designed for the collection of data of unemployed Youths and Artisans.

”I, therefore, urge the beneficiaries of this government benevolence of free establishment of business to make good use of the start up materials,” Nzekwe said.

Addressing the Youths, SP Ebere Amaraizu, the National Coordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism And Other Vices (POCACOV), advised the youths to key into the government programmes to change their lives.

He urged them to stay away from violence and always embrace peace in all they do.

Amaraizu called on the trainees to put their start up materials in good use so that others could benefit from them in future.

In appreciation, one of the beneficiaries, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who hailed from Udenu Local Government Area thanked the government for the gesture.

He said that he received lots of experience during the training adding that it was an eye opener for him as he learnt a lot.

Ugwuanyi said that he took part in Skin Care production and pledged to do his best to bring his products to peoples table. (NAN)