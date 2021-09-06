National Youth games: 7-man Imo soccer team hailed for beating Anambra 2-0

September 6, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project, Sports 0



Football stakeholders, on Monday, hailed Imo male football team for defeating Anambra 2-0 with only seven players, at South East zonal elimination of National Youth Games in Ebonyi capital.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that soccer fans were dumbfounded over development in encounter played at the Pa Ngele Oruta stadium, Abakaliki.The fans expressed their amazement at the manner the seven players completely overwhelmed their Anambra  opponents with good football artistry, culminating in two superb goals.Ramsome Madu, the Coach of the team, described his wards’ performance as awesome, noting that they could have won the series if majority of his players were not disqualified by the officials.“My players were disqualified by the officials for being ineligible to compete, despite efforts made to prove their eligibility.“

We duly protested to relevant authorities, but it was unfortunately discarded,” he said. defunct Iwuanyanwu Nationale FC of Owerri’s right full-back, said that development had adversely affected the team’s overall performance despite its show of brilliance.“The officials only spared five of our players which made us ineligible to compete in the zonal elimination series.”

officials, however, cleared two more players which enabled us to prosecute our matches with seven players and substitutes.“We lost 0-1 to Abia, were walked-over against Ebonyi due to fatigue and we defeated Anambra after resting adequately,” he said.Mrs Jane Owoh, South East Zonal Director, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development told NAN that Imo was not only state affected by disqualifications in elimination series.“

regulations guiding series stipulates that only athletes 15 of age can compete and Imo players were found to be above age limit.“ Imo officials could not submit relevant documents to substantiate their players’ eligibility and this measure affected other states in several events,” he said.Simpson Njeze, a football fan in Ebonyi, however, urged Imo officials to groom the players for future assignments, while addressing the lapses that led to the disqualification. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,