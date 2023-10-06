National Youth Assembly urges FG to address insecurity 

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The National Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN), an independent youth-centric group, has called for urgent action by the Federal Government to address the prevailing insecurity in the country.

This is contained in a statement by the National Speaker of NYAN, Rt. Hon. Usman Bashir Shagari on Friday in Abuja.

He underscored the Assembly’s unwavering commitment to fostering a secured Nigeria for all citizens.

“The recent abduction of schoolgirls in Zamfara has brought renewed anguish and discontent among Nigerians.

“The NYAN stands united with the families affected by this heinous act and we urge immediate action from the government to ensure the safe return of these innocent girls.

“We express our utmost disappointment with the current outcome and call on the government to take swift and decisive measures to secure their release.

“However, in spite of our disappointment, we remain resolute in our commitment to constructive engagement with the government and respective parties.

NYAN has been actively engaging with CSOs and youth groups on various platforms to facilitate discussions, propose solutions, and advocate for stronger security measures,” Shagari said.

According to him, collaborations and consultations are crucial in addressing the multifaceted challenges our nation faces.

“Furthermore, we urge the government to prioritise safety and well-being of all Nigerians.

“We call for increased investment in security infrastructure, enhanced intelligence gathering, and the prompt reformation of the security agencies to ensure their effectiveness and accountability.

“NYAN lends its voice to millions of concerned Nigerian citizens who yearn for a secure and prosperous Nation.

“We implore the government to take immediate and decisive action to restore peace to our communities and safeguard the lives and future of our citizens,” Shagari said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

