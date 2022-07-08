National Water Resources Master Plan, tool for holistic sectoral  development — Adamu

Malam Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources says the National Water Resources Master Plan is the compass for development and management of the entire water sector in Nigeria.

Adamu said that all projects and programmes on water resources must therefore align with the Master Plan.This is contained in a press release on Friday, by Mrs. Offie Kenechukwu, Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Water Resources.The Minister spoke at the National Advocacy/Sensitization workshop on implementation of the 2013 National Water Resources Master Plan and Nigeria’s accession to the United Nations Water Convention.

The sensitization workshop which took place in Abuja was for the Ministry’s Directorate staff and representatives for line ministries.Adamu indicated that the workshop was the last lap of the National Advocacy/sensitization workshops.

The release disclosed that the workshop had been held in the six geopolitical zones of the Federation.The workshop was aimed at creating awareness with relevant MDA’s, critical stakeholders both at federal and state level, on the content of the 2013 National Water Resources Master Plan.It was also aimed at critically accessing the level of implementation of the Master Plan at the national/sub-national level.According to the release its focus includes gathering inputs from stakeholders for review and getting the support of stakeholders in the sector for Nigeria’s accession into the UN Water Convention.

Another focus of the exercise was toreiterate the development of the water plan, the challenges for sustainable growth and management of the nation’s water plan resources.The Minister said that the plan was reviewed in 2013 with the support of the Japanese Government.

Adamu asserted that the workshop provided the opportunity for all participants to re-strategize and be detailed.The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Didi Walson – Jack was represented at the occasion by the Director, Water Resources Planning and Technical Support Service, Mrs Alice Ojowu.Walson -Jack urged all participants to give rapt attention to every discourse of the workshop as knowledge acquired would enhance service delivery in the sector.

The Permanent Secretary said this would in turn have an overarching effect on the nation’s socio-economic development. (NAN)

