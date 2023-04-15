National Unity: Aremu counsels political class to promote inclusiveness

Elder statesmen and members of the political class have been admonished to promote inclusive discourse for national unity and development. The Director General of Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Mr Issa Aremu gave this advise at the sideline of the Institute’s 2nd Ramadan Lecture in Ilorin on Friday.

This year’s Lecture was on, “The Role of Leadership and Follower-ship in Contemporary Nigeria: Islamic perspective”. It was delivered by Professor Abdullateef Funsho Oladimeji, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Alhikimah University in Ilorin. The Guest lecturer who demanded accountability from newly elected governors and legislators admonished politicians “to fulfill promises made to the electorate as a matter of faith”.

The Director General observed that while Nigeria goes through the challenges of nation building, “the narrative about the country should be constructive, objective and not destructive.”

According to him, contrary to what he calls “populist comments” of some notable statesmen that 2023 elections polarize Nigeria and Nigerians, the elections data reveal that the polls are the “most competitive, positive and diverse in outcomes” since 1999. Comrade Aremu said democratic process “is inherently competitive with winners and losers who in the next polls might very well swap positions as losers and winners respectively. “Competition and contest” he said “ are hall marks marks of democracy, they do not amount to polarization, so let no divisive commentaries turn asunder an emerging democratic process in Nigeria ” Aremu remarked.

He said for the first time since 1999 National Assembly is diverse with four political parties not monopoly of one or two parties, development that he observed to be healthy for law making.