National Think Tank Nigeria Urges Adherence to Constitutional Principles Amid State of Emergency in Rivers State

The National Think Tank Nigeria has expressed both concern and support following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025.

The declaration, which includes the suspension of the Executive Governor, Deputy Governor, and the entire State House of Assembly for six months, comes amid escalating political crises, including disputes within the state’s leadership and violence linked to pipeline vandalism. While the National Think Tank acknowledges the President’s desire to restore stability, it also underscores the importance of ensuring that any measures taken adhere strictly to the rule of law and constitutional provisions.

Hon. (Prof.) Stephen Sinikiem Aziki, PhD, DSc, OON, Co-Chairman and National Coordinator of the National Think Tank Nigeria, emphasized the need for due process in addressing the situation. He stated, “While we recognize the President’s intentions to restore peace in Rivers State, we must assert that the pursuit of peace should strictly align with due process and the rule of law as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The National Think Tank raised significant concerns about the suspension of democratically elected officials and the dissolution of legislative functions without clear and transparent legal justification. The group pointed out that, according to Section 188 of the Constitution, the removal of a Governor or Deputy Governor must be done through impeachment, and Section 305 outlines the legal framework for declaring a State of Emergency, which requires National Assembly approval.

Rivers State, a key economic hub due to its oil and gas resources, is seen as a crucial region for both Nigeria’s economy and its national stability. The National Think Tank warned that any intervention in the state should be handled with extreme caution, to prevent igniting inter-tribal conflicts that could destabilize the South-South region and threaten Nigeria’s broader stability.

The group also called on the federal government, judiciary, and citizens of Rivers State to ensure that any action taken does not undermine democratic principles and the electoral will of the people. It emphasized that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through justice, inclusivity, and adherence to constitutional norms.

In conclusion, Hon. (Prof.) Stephen Sinikiem Aziki stressed the importance of balancing the need for order with the preservation of constitutional governance. He reaffirmed the National Think Tank’s commitment to supporting reconciliation efforts that are rooted in wisdom, fairness, and the rule of law.