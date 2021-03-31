National Theatre’s masterplan massive, futuristic, says GM

 The General Manager of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Prof. Sunday Ododo, shed more light on the ongoing restoration project at the theatre, describing the master plan of the edifice as  ” massive and   futuristic.”

Ododo spoke in Abuja on Wednesday, when he paid a courtesy visit on the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Buki Ponle.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee have launched a N21.3 billion initiative to renovate the National Theatre and make it a world-class entertainment centre.

Ododo said that a new National Theatre would be showcased at the end of the restoration initiative.

“The National Theatre is going radical restoration, revamping and renovation.

“In the next 15 to 20 months or so, the nation is going to have a new National Theatre that can compete with any of its type in the world.

“The masterplan is massive and futuristic. What thought bringing already there in the masterplan.

“All had to do to give it a modern touch.

“By the time it is fixed, will be able to host world-class events like those of the UN, African Union and the Economic Community of African States),” Ododo said.

In remarks, Ponle commended the Federal of Information and Culture for spear-heading the linkage between the National Theatre and the private sector that resulted in the restoration effort.

Ponle expressed optimism that the current renovation would restore the glory of the National Theatre and change the face of the Nigerian entertainment for good.

He also gave an assurance on the determination of NAN management to partner with the National Theatre management.

The managing director, who recalled the age- relationship between NAN and the National Theatre, pledged that NAN would continue to give media support to the activities of the management of the National Theatre.

will ensure that all aspects of your programme are covered by NAN.

” We will also go the extra-mile to ensure that you are given special publicity in the execution of your programmes.

“We hope you would also reciprocate by buying bouquet of services,” Ponle said.

