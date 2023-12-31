Sunday, December 31, 2023
HomeSociety NewsNational Theatre Fire outbreak: 4 cows, 3 goats burnt at NCAC office...
Society News

National Theatre Fire outbreak: 4 cows, 3 goats burnt at NCAC office Lagos

Ori Ade
By Ori Ade
0
42
National Theatre Fire outbreak
National Theatre Fire outbreak

NCAC office at National Theatre ground, in Iganmu Lagos, while on fire on Saturday night

National  Theatre Fire outbreak, 4 cows, 3 goats burnt at NCAC Lagos

No few than four cows, three goats kept at the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), National Theatre Complex , Iganmu , Lagos, were killed in a fire outbreak on Saturday night.

The Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mr Amodu Shakiru, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Fire guts Canadian High Commission in Abuja(Opens in a new browser tab)

Shakiru said that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion, which almost spread to the Artistes Village  in Iganmu.

“Property destroyed includes, four cows and three goats, suspected dead as resulted of the fire. Firemen moved in to stop the inferno and our men with others put the fire off completely.

Gas cylinder that caused the explosion

Fire guts Alao-Akala’s residence, two injured(Opens in a new browser tab)

“The said property belongs to the National Council of Arts and Culture, located opposite Artistes Village. There is no human casualty involved,” he said. (NAN

Previous article
NDLEA arrests Qatar-based businessman, others over drug trafficking
Next article
Bago promises developmental policies, programmes in 2024
Ori Ade
Ori Ade
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.