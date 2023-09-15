National Symbols Day: NOA urges greater patriotism by citizens

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to intensify their love for the fatherland and do more to build the nation while showing great respect for the national symbols.

This was contained in a message to Nigerians by the Agency’s Director General, Dr. Garba Abari to mark the 2023 National Symbols, Citizens and Patriots Day which is celebrated on 16 September every year.

Abari said no nation can achieve its full potential without the patriotic commitment of its citizens to national development.

He noted the enormity of the nation’s human capital which, he said, remains her most important resource, adding that if citizens devote their rich knowledge and diversity to the cause of building the Nigeria of their dreams, the nation would regain her place as the Giant of Africa and the pride of the black race.

The NOA Director General harped on the need for citizens to handle Nigeria’s national symbols with pride, loyalty and respect as instruments that represent the sovereignty and presence of Nigeria. These include the National Flag, National Anthem, National Prayer, National Pledge, Coat-of-Arms, Nigerian Passport, National Identity Card and the Naira. Abari said respect for national symbols is the foundation of true patriotism.

The National Symbols, Citizens and Patriots Day, which marks the Day when Nigeria’s Coat-of-Arms and National Ordinance was signed into law in 1960 ahead of Nigeria’s Independence Day, is also used to celebrate citizens who have made outstanding patriotic contributions to national development.

