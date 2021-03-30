National Sports Festival: Enugu athletes, officials, take COVID-19 vaccine

March 30, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project, Sports 0



Boniface Onovo, director, Enugu State Ministry of Youths and Sports says 48 Enugu State athletes and officials forthcoming National Sports Festival have .

Onovo who made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday, added that the contingent was made up of 31 athletes and 17 officials.

He said that the members of the contingent received the jab on Saturday and who could not take it, got vaccinated on Monday.

Onovo said all arrangements had been concluded and the contingent was waiting April 3 date of departure.

“All members of the contingents have the AstraZeneca which one of the prerequisites for participation in the festival.

“We cannot attend the festival with all sports because we are not going there solely for participation sake.

“Our plan to win medals, we have to attend the festival with sports we have a comparative advantage.

“The sports we are confident of securing medals include boxing, para-powerlifting, para-athletics, karate, deaf athletics, field, and track, athletics,’’ he explained.

Onovo said that the sports were approved by the state festival.

He said that the athletes had been training with their coaches under the Enugu State Ministry of and Sports’ supervision.

“We could not have a camp for athletes owing to the several postponements of the festival.

“Until in Benin, Edo State that when we will know the festival taking place,” Onovo added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,