National Spokespersons’ Summit: Time to change the narrative

Since the emergence of Dr. Ike Neliaku as the President of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), there are visible signs of excitement…

By: Vitalis Obidiaghaa

Since the emergence of Dr. Ike Neliaku as the President of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), there are visible signs of excitement amongst stakeholders in Nigeria’s Public Relations profession. And that excitement is not superficial, it is based on the efforts being made by the current leadership to reposition the institute for optimal performance. Those who have followed the activities of the institute closely can bear witness to the fact that the election of Dr. Neliaku as the president of the Institute was received with gladness from various quarters.

Apart from the clear and compelling vision which has been communicated by Dr. Neliaku towards repositioning the Institute, he has also itemized some strategic programmes of actions which are being rolled out for implementation by the Institute. One of such strategic programmes is the National Spokespersons’ Summit which is slated to hold in Abuja from the 25th to the 28th of March, 2024. The conference which would be holding at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, has as its theme, Change Narrative, Change Society, – a theme that speaks pointedly to the major challenge facing Nigeria at this point of her evolution.

The summit which seeks to mobilize all communication managers from the public and private sector, from the national and the sub-national levels, will have special features like Technical Session, Spokespersons Clinic, Workshops, Plenary Session and Awards. The Technical Session, Clinic and workshop will be handled by resource persons who are thought leaders in the field of public relations, especially as it relates to crafting compelling narratives for our national development.

As Nigeria strives to live up to her vast potentials, forming a clear and cohesive national narrative becomes crucial, especially as the Tinubu led administration works towards mobilizing the citizenry to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda which it has chosen as its mantra. Informed minds know that even though Nigeria has been independent for over six decades, the major conundrum facing our country’s recent history has been the struggle to create a national identity that all Nigerians can rally behind, regardless of ethnicity, religion or political persuasion. And no nation can succeed at creating a national identity without crafting a compelling national narrative.

The United States and Canada are examples of heterogenous nation-states that have been able to create a national identity through compelling national narratives, despite each having deep ideological divisions brought on by federalism and confederacy. A key ingredient to the success of each country has been the recognition of the supremacy of their legal system and strict adherence to transcendent democratic principles and systems. Nigeria needs to learn from these examples to strengthen the Judicial, Executive and Legislative institutions responsible for its interpretation, implementation and possible revisions of the Nigerian constitution.

Recreating Nigeria’s image and establishing a coherent national narrative will not be easy, but it is not impossible. It can be achieved through a commitment to leveraging our socio-economic capital, rebuilding fundamental institutions and appreciating that we share a common destiny. With the right approach, Nigeria can become a country where every citizen would be made to understand the central mission of the Nigerian nation, ensuring that individuals are united by a common purpose.

For those who understand the dynamics of public communications and the vital role public relations plays in the evolution of nation-states, forming a clear and cohesive national narrative is crucial, but such aspirations can only be achieved when there is a proactive effort on the part of the government and other supporting institutions to firstly mobilize those voices who have been given the primary responsibility of speaking for the government, for such persons serve as strategic interfaces between the government and the public.

It is in the light of the above that one would better appreciate the strategic importance of the forthcoming National Spokespersons Summit which is being organized by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in partnership with Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation. One remarkable difference which can be seen in this new era is the cordial relationship between the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation and the leadership of the Institute. Close observers can attest to the fact that the synergy between the Minister and the leadership of the Institute will go a long way in repositioning the institute and the practice of public relations for our national advantage.

The fact that the Institute thought it wise to mobilize spokespersons from across the nation for this meeting of national importance goes a long way to show that they understand the strategic positioning of such persons in creating narratives and forming perceptions. This becomes even more imperative when one considers how challenging the job of a public spokesperson can be in a heterogeneous nation like Nigeria. Balancing the sensibilities and interests of various stakeholders in such a nation like ours remains a challenge to any spokesperson. But such a challenge can be overcome through a scientific approach in public communication.

That is exactly what the National Spokespersons’ Summit seeks to address as it promises to assemble the best minds in public communications to share their experiences with others as a way of preparing them to deliver their best in service to our nation.

It comes with huge benefits for stakeholders such as military, para-military, ministries, departments and agencies, regulatory authorities, political parties, religious organizations, private entities, academic institutions, appointees of local, state and federal governments and indeed every patriotic Nigerian interested in an enhanced knowledge of strategic communication culture devoid of violence.

While I commend Dr. Neliaku and the entire leadership of the NIPR for this laudable initiative, I also appeal to these stakeholders within our nation to reach out to the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and register for the summit for it is indeed time to change narratives and change our society for good.

Vitalis Obidiaghaa is the author of Nigeria’s Manifest Destiny and writes from Abuja.