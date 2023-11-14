National security, law reform top priority as Speaker unveils 10th Reps legislative agenda

By Femi Ogunshola

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday in Abuja, unveiled the eight point Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives.

Top on the priority of the eight legislative agenda included: strengthening good governance, economic development, improving national security, law reform, economic growth and development

Others were; social sector reform and development, inclusion and open parliament, influencing foreign policy and climate change, and environmental sustainability.

Abbas made this know at the unveiling and public presentation of the legislative agenda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the legislative agenda of the 10th House is titled, ‘The People’s House’.

This according to the speaker is rooted in the fundamental belief that its primary role as lawmakers was to serve the best interests of constituents.

He said the house recognised the diverse needs and challenges currently facing the nation.

He added that in spite these, the lawmakers remained optimistic that together with President Bola Tinubu, they would proffer long-lasting solutions to set Nigeria on a sure path of development.

He said, ” We are dedicated to fostering an environment that promotes sustainable economic growth, and development.

” We shall use every legislative tool at our disposal to create jobs for our teeming youths, address the challenge posed by poverty, improve infrastructure.

He said the house under his leadership would ensure top quality and affordable healthcare and provide security for all Nigerians.

He said, the Agenda had identified areas for legislation and intervention and all committees were requested to integrate the agenda into their respective work-plans.

“Members should also ensure that legislative proposals, including bills, motions, etc,. are in with the provisions of this agenda.”

He said the adopted structure indicated short, medium and long-term milestones and key performance indicators to track progress easily.

He said the implementation framework was designed to allow for flexibility in responding to emerging issues or crises.

We have equally set up a Legislative Agenda Monitoring and Implementation Committee to ensure religious implementation of this agenda.”

The speaker charged the citizenry to hold them to task on the articulated issues and even more.(NAN)

