National Secretary: PDP hails Supreme Court judgment for reaffirming party supremacy

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Supreme Court judgment upholding the principle of supremacy of the political party in the management of its internal affairs.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Supreme Court judgment upholding the principle of supremacy of the political party in the management of its internal affairs.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Friday in Abuja, described the judgment as victory for democracy.

Ologunagba said that the party’s National Working (NWC) received the judgment of the apex court which affirmed that the issue was that of party leadership positions.

This, according to him, included that of the national secretary which is entirely an internal affair of the party, requiring only the party’s internal mechanism to which the court has no jurisdiction.

“Today’s judgment of the Supreme Court reaffirms the standing position of the party.

“It emphatically settles the emergence of Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP, having been duly nominated, endorsed and ratified through the internal mechanism of the PDP statutory organs and bodies,” he said.

This, he said, was in line with provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Ologunagba recalled that the NWC had, at its 576th meeting held on Oct. 11, 2023, directed the South-East Zonal Executive Committee to nominate a replacement for Anyanwu upon his nomination then as the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

He said that consequent upon the directive of the NWC, the zonal executive committee, on Oct. 20, 2023, passed a resolution approving the emergence.

He noted that the zonal committee also forwarded the name of Okoye to the NWC as the national secretary of the party.

Ologunagba said that accordingly, the NWC, at its 577th meeting held on Nov. 7, 2023 duly received, accepted and approved the emergence of Okoye as the national secretary of the party.

He also said that the appointment had since been endorsed by relevant organs and bodies of PDP, including the Board of Trustees (BoT), South East Zonal Caucus and the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Ologunagba further stated that the decision had been officially communicated to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the general public.

He urged all patriotic members of PDP to remain united as NWC members continued to work together to move the party forward. (NAN) (www.nannews)