National Research Institute for Chemical Technology bill scales 2nd reading

By Naomi Sharang

A bill seeking to establish the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology on Wednesday, scaled second reading at the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Sen. Sadiq Suleiman (APC-Kwara) during plenary.

Leading the debate, Suleiman said the bill was read the first time on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

He said that the bill sought to provide for establishment of aglobally competitive and environmentally friendly research, development and innovation.

“This is in the processing and conversion of indigenous raw materials into valuable chemicals and petrochemical products for the development of chemical, biological and man-made fibre technologies for industrial application in Nigeria,” he said

The lawmaker also said the objectives of the institute was to undertake research and development work on processes for the conversion of agricultural, mineral and other raw materials into useful chemicals.

He said the institute would be a renown centre of international excellence in fields of effluent monitoring and control, chemical, biological and man-made fibre technologies.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan thereafter referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Science and Technology for further legislative action, and to report back in four weeks.(NAN)