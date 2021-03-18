A total of 54 athletes and officials are expected to participate in the National Principals’ Cup North West Zonal Elimination in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition would hold from March 18 to March 22, at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Sports Development, Prof. Kabir Mato, said in a statement on Thursday that 54 athletes and officials from secondary schools in the zone would compete for places in the national finals in three sporting events.

Mato listed the events to include; football, table tennis, and athletics.

According to him, the athletes drawn from Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara will compete to represent the zone in the national finals slated to hold in Abuja.

The National Principals’ Cup competition was organised by Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to discover sporting talents from secondary schools. (NAN)

