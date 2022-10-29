National Parks Service assures Nigerians of adequate protection of ecosystem

By Abigael Joshua.

The Conservator-General (CG) of the National Park Service, Dr Ibrahim Goni has assured Nigerians of protection of the ecosystem.

Goni gave the assurance in a press statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, by the Conservator of Parks, Emmanuel Ntuyang who is the Public Relations Officer.

The CG, while meeting with host states of new national parks assured that the Service would continue to collaborate with the host states and other critical stakeholders in its commitment to protect the country’s fragile ecosystem.

He also assured that the Service is working round the clock to ensure that the new parks come on stream soon in view of the fast depletion of the country’s rich biodiversity in areas outside the national parks.

Goni added that the service was determined to ensure the smooth take – off, of the 10 new national parks, recently created in the country.

He commiserated with states affected by the recent flooding in the country saying that the consequences of climate change had become worrisome globally.

The CG expressed optimism that given the synergy that existrd between the states and the Park Service, the new national parks would begin operations very soon.

In their various remarks, representatives of the host states of Kano, Jigawa, Osun, Katsina, Plateau, Bayelsa, Niger, Nasarawa and Kwara thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for creating the 10 new parks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are two new parks in Jigawa namely; Kampe Forest Reserve and Marai Forest Reserve, while the other eight listed states have one each.

The representatives assured that the states would continue to provide the necessary support required for the actualisation of the new parks.

They expressed the need to protect the country’s rich natural environment. (NAN)

