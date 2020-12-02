National Park Service to partner NTDC on ecotourism, domestic tourism

The National Park Service (NPS) is set to collaborate with the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) for the development and promotion of ecotourism in Nigeria. Dr Ibrahim Goni, Conservator- General, NPS, announced this in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Mr Yakubu Zull in Abuja on Wednesday, after a courtesy visit by Director-General (DG) of NTDC, Mr Folorunsho Coker. Goni noted that the collaboration was aimed at uplifting and promoting the ecotourism potentials of the Service and for diversification of the country’s economy. “We have to re-emphasise the issue of positivity so that Nigerians can lead other African countries in tourism comprising ecotourism and domestic tourism.

“We are working to make Nigeria one of the best tourism destinations in the world, Nigerians should look inward at what we have and patronise our own,’’ he said. Coker, in his remarks said countries around the world were making laws banning cars that used petrol, and that would definitely affect the prices of oil. “It tells us quite clearly that even though oil is about 38 dollars to a barrel today, there is going to come a time in the future when oil will not be worth very much. “Therefore, let us start looking at alternatives that we have and in this sense, Nigeria is truly a rich country. “Apart from the physical side of tourism attractions that you see, God has even blessed us beyond that in terms of what Nigeria is great for and known for,’’ he said.

The NTDC head said if NPS’s potential was properly exploited, it would also help curb crime across the nation, such as banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling. He suggested that rural dwellers in the various national parks could serve as tour guides or be involved in other auxiliary services at the parks, as a way of reducing crime in the area. The DG commended NPS for its collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure it met global standards. “Do not be surprised that from our rich ecosystems and biodiversity, if our researchers dig deep, they will probably find a cure for Coronavirus lying in one of our trees or shrubs in one of the forests in our parks. “We must pay attention to what we have,’’ Coker said. (NAN)