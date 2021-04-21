National Park Service, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action towards the release of the presidential intervention fund approved for the organisation.

The Chairman Governing Council National Park Service, Mr Ben Nwobasi made the call on Wednesday in Abuja.

He urged the president to see the need to expedite action to ensure that the parks in the country were improved upon and safe by accessing the intervention fund.

He noted that the intervention fund when released would help equip the rangers in all the parks across the country.

“This will help to guard the parks and preserve lives of people working within it and the lives of animals within the parks. In fact, it will help the entire ecosystem.

“We are doing our best to ensure that the parks function well and meet international standard. We can achieve the best if we have the fund.

He however, commended the president for the approval of the 10 new parks in the country, saying it would generate income to the nation as both researchers and tourists would have places to visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governing council also accessed the level of renovation going on within the parks headquarters. (NAN)

