National Park Service seeks intervention fund

April 21, 2021 Favour Lashem Environment, News, Project



 National Park Service, has on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action towards the release of the presidential intervention fund approved for the organisation.

The Chairman Governing National Park Service, Mr Ben Nwobasi made the call on in Abuja.

He urged the president to see the need to expedite action to ensure that the parks in the country were upon and by accessing the intervention fund.

He noted that the intervention fund when released help equip the rangers in all the parks across the country.

“This will help to guard the parks and preserve lives of people working within it and the lives of animals within the parks. In fact, it will help the entire ecosystem.

“We are doing our best to ensure that the parks function well and meet international standard. We can achieve the best if we have the fund.

He however, commended the president for the of the 10 new parks in the country, saying it  generate income to the nation as both researchers and tourists have places to visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governing also accessed the level of renovation going on within the parks headquarters. (NAN)

