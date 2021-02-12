The All Progressives Congress (APC) national membership registration and revalidation committee has urged the party’s stakeholders in Delta to be united.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, who is the committee’s chairman, made the call on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen after a closed door meeting with the APC Delta stakeholders.

The committee’s chairman who was reacting to the state chapter’s leadership problem, advised the stakeholders to work towards building the party rather than struggling for positions.

“Everyone is a leader in his own right; when you say leader, everyone is a leader,” he said.

Bello said the committee was determined to ensure a hitch-free membership registration and revalidation exercise despite some complaints especially on materials.

“I assure you that more materials would be provided for the local government areas or units which need more, as nobody would be left out in the exercise,” he said.

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Fetus Keyamo, said that he was concerned about equity for all party members in the state.

“All we are fighting for is equity and justice for all and not advantage to anybody even me as a minister.

“It was my complaint that ignited this process but we are all brothers and united,” he said.

He added that those who attended the meeting critically reviewed the party’s problems in the state and were happy with its outcome.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by the APC candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial election, Chief Great Ogboru.

Others were former governorship aspirant Chief Otega Emethor, former House of Representatives member, Halim Agoda and the state party chairman, Mr Jones Erue.

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, was however absent at the meeting. (NAN)

Related

No tags for this post.