Kaduna State Volleyball Association has invited 62 volleyball players to camp ahead of the Division One Volleyball League.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening is holding at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Jummai Nuhu, Public Relations Officer of Kaduna State Ministry of Sports, told NAN on Monday in Kaduna that the screening commenced on May 8.

“These players are both male and female from the state. The screening will determine players that will represent the state at the upcoming Division 1 Volleyball league in the next two weeks.

“The best 20 players will be selected at the end of the screening to represent the state,” she said.

She added that a national coach, Usman Abdallah was invited to oversee the screening, assisted by five coaches.

NAN reports that the National Division One Volleyball League holds from May 22 to May 30 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna. (NAN)

