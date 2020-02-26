National Institute appoints new Directors of Administration, Research

A new Secretary/Director of Administration and a new Director of Research have been appointed by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). They are Brigadier General CFJ Udaya, mni (rtd), Secretary/Director of Administration, and Professor Dung Pam Sha, Director of Research.

Brig. General CFJ Udaya, mni (rtd)

Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Fidelis Josephat Udaya (DSS plsc(+) mni CM FCM MNIM MCILT FNIPSM) was born in Kaduna on 24 April 1966, to the family of Igwe and Lolo Josephat Udaya. He attended St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Yaba, Lagos, from 1971 to 1977; the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria from 1977 to 1982. He proceeded to Anambra State University of Technology now Enugu State University where he obtained a BSc (Hons) in Applied Microbiology in 1986. In 1988, he obtained a diploma in Bacteriology from the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Ile-Ife. He was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps on 4 October 1989 in the rank of Second Lieutenant.

Brigadier General Udaya has attended many courses some of which are Ordnance Officers Basic Course, Armament/Ammunition Technical Officers Course, Material Management and Work Study Officers Course. Others are, Logistics Management Course, Nigerian Officers Logistics Course (2013) by the British Military Assistance Training Team and the Senior Executive Course 37 of the NIPSS, Kuru Jos. He was a member of the Nigerian Contingent to the United Nations (UN) Convention on Cluster Ammunition, Geneva 2012 and the UN Conference on Arms Trade Treaty, New York in 2012.

Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Udaya has held several command, staff and instructional appointments in various units at home and abroad which include Logistics Officer at Nigerian Battalion 1, United Nations Assistance Mission in Rwanda, Military Assistant to the Commandant, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Commanding Officer 1 Base Ammunition Depot and Directing Staff at the Nigerian Army College of Logistics. Others are Commander, Central Ammunition Depot, Deputy Director Equipment Procurement at the Army Headquarters, Chief of Staff at Headquarters, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Commander, 82 Division Ordnance Services and was also the Director, Library Archives and Publication at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre. He is a Chartered Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Fellow Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply Management of Nigeria, Chartered Member Institute of Logistics and Transport and Member International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators. He was, until his appointment, a Directing Staff in the Studies Directorate of the National Institute.

Prof Dung Pam Sha,

Also, the new Director of Research, Professor Dung Pam Sha, a professor of Political Science, was born in 1959 in Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. In 1972 he completed his primary education at the P&BCC School, Kuru and gained admission into the Gyel Commercial College, Bukuru. On successful completion of secondary education, he went to the School of Preliminary Studies, Keffi where he passed the IJMB exams and then gained admission into the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. After earning the bachelor’s degree Political Science at ABU, he proceeded with a postgraduate programme at the University of Jos, completing the M.Sc. in 1985 and PhD in 2004.





Professor Sha’s work experience started in 1977 when he worked with the Ministry of Lands and Survey before taking up part-time lecturer position at the University of Jos in 1980. Between 1985 and 1990 he was at Plateau State Polytechnic, first as Lecturer III and later Lecturer II. He joined the University of Jos in 1991 as Lecturer II, gaining several promotions that culminated in his rise to Professor of Political Economy and Development Studies in 2007. Professor Sha was on sabbatical at the Nigeria Labour Congress and leave of absence there before returning to University of Jos in 2009. At the University of Jos, he has held many administrative positions which include Ag Head of Department of Political Science, Deputy Dean of Faculty, and Deputy Dean of Postgraduate School. He was also the Director, Office of Research and Development of the University of Jos.



He has published locally and internationally with over 14 publications in refereed journals, 3 books, 20 chapter contributions, many technical reports and 29 conference/seminar papers. He has consulted for the ILO and UNDP among several international agencies. He is happily married and blessed with children.