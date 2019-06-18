National Industrial Court to begin annual vacation July 22

#TrackNigeria: The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), will begin its annual vacation from Mon. July 22 and resume Sept. 13

The President of NICN, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, in a circular released on Tuesday in Abuja, said that full judicial activities would begin on Sept.16

He said that the directive was in compliance with the provisions of Order 58, Rule 4 (1) (Civil Procedure Rules ), 2017 of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

According to him, “during the annual vacation, there would not be court sittings, except for urgent applications”.

Adejumo said that urgent applications would be handled by a vacation judge to be appointed later.(NAN)

