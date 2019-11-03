National industrial court competent to apply ILO conventions, says Falana

Foremost human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana SAN has said that the 3rd Alteration to the Constitution carried out by the national assembly in 2011 has vested the national industrial court with the jurisdiction and power to deal with any matter connected with or pertaining to the

application of any international convention, treaty or protocol ratified

by Nigeria with respect to labour, employment, workplace, industrial

relations or matters connected therewith as well as international labour standards.

This dislosure was made by Mr. Falana while delivering the 2019 annual

lecture of the Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies at

Ilorin, Kwara Srate last week Friday. The event which was chaired by

Justice Iyabode Kola-Olalere .who represented the President of the

National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip was attended by the

Chairman of the Institute’s Governing Council, Comrade Frank Kokori,

General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Emmanuel

Okechukwu and the country representative of the Director of ILO Country Office, Mr Dennis Zulu.

Mr. Falana said that section 254 (C) of the Constitution has radically

amended and created a new labour law regime in Nigeria. He said that

section 12 of the Constitution which provides that treaties have no

force of law in Nigeria unless they are domesticated and enacted into

law by the national assembly has ceased to apply to ILO conventions and

other labour related treaties.

The human rights lawyer urged Nigerian workers to take advantage of the

revolutionary constitutional amendment to enforce their rights

guaranteed by the Constitution, African Charter on Human and Peoples

Rights, Univeral Declaration of Human Rights, International Covenant on

civil and political rights as well as International Covenant on social,

economic and cultural rights.

Mr. Falana lauded the judges of the national industrial court for

deciding labour matters in line with the provisions of the ILO

conventions and international best practices. He cited a number of cases

against sexual harassment, discrimination against women and other

unfair labour practices in which the rights of workers to dignity have

been upheld by the national industrial court.

Mr. Falana pointed out that the failure of any employer of labour to

pay the minimum wage of N30,000 minimum per month constitutes a criminal

offence punishable under the National Mininum Wage Act, 2019. Instead of

going to Abuja to beg for bailout to pay salaries, state governments

should demand for the immediate review of the Revenue Allocation Fornula

and the allocation of oil blocks to the federal and state governments

alone in line with section 44 of the Constitution which has vested the

mineral resources of the country in the Federal Government on behalf of

the Nigerian people.

