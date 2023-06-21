National Industrial Court begins annual vacation July 31

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

The National Industrial Court will begin its 2023 annual vacation on July 31.

The announcement, which was made in a circular on Wednesday in Abuja was signed by the President of the court, Justice Benedict Kanyip.

The vacation, Kanyip said, will end on Sept. 26.

In addition, he stated that normal court sitting would resume on Sept. 27.

Kanyip made the declaration pursuant to Order 58 Rule 4(2) of the National Industrial Court Civil Procedure Rules.

The president said that there would be no normal court sitting during the period except for urgent applications to be heard by a vacation judge.

The court usually assigns vacation judges to preside in Abuja and Lagos Divisions in order to attend to applications that may lose their essence if not attended to during the vacation period.

Some of these applications include matters of national interest such as restraining orders to stop planned industrial action and stay of execution of proceedings brought via ex-parte motions. (NAN)

