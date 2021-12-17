National Industrial Court begin Christmas vacation Friday

December 17, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Industrial Court Nigeria (NICN), has declared that it will proceed on its Christmas and new year vacation from Friday, Dec.17.

The president the court, Justice Benedict Kanyip who  made this known in a circular  further stated that the vacation will end on   Friday, Jan.7.

Kanyip made the declaration pursuant to Order 58 Rule 4(1) (c) the Industrial Court Nigeria (Civil Procedure) Rules 2017.

The president in addition directed that there will be no court sitting during the period the vacation and stated that the normal court sitting shall resume on Monday, Jan.10.

“In exercise the powers conferred on me under order 58 Rule 4 (1) (c) the Industrial Court of Nigeria (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2017, and all other powers enabling me in that respect, I. Hon. Justice B. B. Kanyip, Ph.D, FNIALS, President of the Industrial Court of Nigeria.

“Hereby declare that the court shall proceed on end of the year and new year vacation from Fri. Dec. 17, 2021 to Friday, Jan. 7,” the notice  read in part. ( NAN)

