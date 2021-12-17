National Industrial Court begin Christmas vacation Friday

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), has declared that it will proceed on its Christmas and new year vacation from Friday, Dec.17.

The president of the court, Justice Benedict Kanyip who made this known in a circular further stated that the vacation will end on Friday, Jan.7.

Kanyip made the declaration pursuant to Order 58 Rule 4(1) (c) of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (Civil Procedure) Rules 2017.

The president in addition directed that there will be no court sitting during the period of the vacation and stated that the normal court sitting shall resume on Monday, Jan.10.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me under order 58 Rule 4 (1) (c) of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2017, and all other powers enabling me in that respect, I. Hon. Justice B. B. Kanyip, Ph.D, FNIALS, President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

“Hereby declare that the court shall proceed on end of the year and new year vacation from Fri. Dec. 17, 2021 to Friday, Jan. 7,” the notice read in part. ( NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...