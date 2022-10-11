National Honours: Ex-Commissioner felicitates Gov. Akeredolu, others

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

A former Ondo State Commissioner for Special Duties, Culture and Tourism, Mr Femi Adekanmbi, on Tuesday congratulated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his nomination for national honours.

Adekanmbi, in a statement issued in Akure, similarly congratulated traditional ruler, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, on his nomination as Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFR).According to Adekanmbi, Oba Aladelusi’s reign has brought peace, harmony and prosperity to Akure and its environ.“I am, indeed, proud of his feat since ascending the throne of his fore fathers,” he said.

Adekanmbi also congratulated the Chairman, Pacific International Drilling, Chief Rotimi Ibidapo, and Chief Akin Aruwajoye on their nomination for the honours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor has been nominated for the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) award while both Ibidapo and Aruwajoye are nominated for the Officer of the Order of Niger(OON).Adekanmbi, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, described the awards as well deserved.He said that the contributions of Akeredolu to the development of Nigeria and the state were immeasurable.“Akeredolu has been relentless in advocating for a state police to protect his people and their property.“The intervention of the governor led to the establishment of the South-West State Security Network, code-named Amotekun.“His achievements in providing the needed infrastructure for the people of the state is quantifiable. His efforts at Ore Industrial Hub and the Ore Bridge is superb.“He is presently working on the approval and construction of the Ondo Deep Sea Port and his numerous interventions on roads earned him the award,” Adekanmbi said.Adekanmbi also said that the awards to both Ibidapo and Aruwajoye would spur them to do more for humanity.“The duo have contributed in no small measure to the development of their communities through their philanthropic activities.“The award attests to the patriotism, hard work and contributions made by them toward the growth of their fatherland through philanthropic activities and economic investments,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu, Oba Aladelusi, Ibidapo and Aruwajoye are among the list of 437 nominees for the National Honours Awards 2022.

The awards will be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the State House, Abuja. (NAN)

