National grid: TCN confirms total system collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)  said the national grid experienced a total system collapse on Wednesday resulting in blackout in some parts of the country.

The TCN made the confirmation in a statement by General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria () in Lagos.

Mbah said: “The TCN hereby states that at about 11.01 a.m today, May, 12 ,, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

“TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, Shiroro Generating Station Katampe TS, through the Shiroro – Katampe line at 11:29 a.m and also through Delta Generating Station Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.”

According her, the restoration of the grid and power gradually progress other parts of the country, the cause of the voltage collapse that precipitated failure is equally being investigated.

“TCN appeals for patience as it works assiduously ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply the remaining parts of the country,” she added.

reports that the national grid on Feb. 17, experienced partial collapse leading to power outage in some parts of Nigeria Lagos . ()

