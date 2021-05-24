National flags flying at half-mast in public buildings, facilities in Abuja – NAN reports

 National Flags were flown at half-mast in buildings and facilities in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports thatNAN reports that Gen. Attahiru and other top military officers were killed evening when their plane crashed in bad weather near Kaduna International Airport.Other top officials who perished in the crash include Brig.

Gen. M. Abdulkadir, Brig.-Gen. S. Olayinka and Brig. -Gen. A. Kuliya.Chief of Army Staff Attahiru was appointed by President Buhari in January.Following the incident, the Federal Government ha directed buildings and facilities fly the National Flag half-mast in their honour with effect from Monday.A correspondent of NAN, who visited the Federal Secretariat,

of Foreign Affairs, of Finance others in Abuja,  observed that National Flags were lowered half-mast in accordance the directive.Banks were also seen flying their flags half-mast observe the Federal Government’ directive honour the military heroes.

NAN also  reports that some offices have also cancelled meetings and appointments in honour of the late military heroes.NAN reports that the federal government directed buildings and facilities fly the National Flag half-mast in honour of the late general and other military officers.The fag will fly half-mast from Monday Wednesday, according a statement in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha said that President Muhammad Buhari gave the directive.

Buhari similarly approved May 24 a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces. (NAN)

