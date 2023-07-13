National Environmental Sanitation Day: FG takes proactive measures on poor sanitation

By Abigael Joshua

The Federal Government, on Thursday in Abuja, reiterated the importance of sanitation to curb spread of diseases.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, stated this at an event marking the 2023 National Environmental Sanitation Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s day is: “Promoting Sustainable Waste Management for a Healthy Environment: Stop Open Dumping.”

Idris identified poor sanitation as a major factor responsible for a significant percentage of preventable communicable diseases, particularly in developing countries, including Nigeria.

“Let me reiterate that the national environmental sanitation day is more than just a day. Sanitation and hygiene should become an integral part of our everyday life.

“National environmental sanitation day is a national advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding fn the importance of sanitation and hygiene,” he said.

The permanent secretary noted that good sanitation was an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases, save lives and ensure effective and quality sanitation delivery services.

“A large number of children die every year due to sanitation and hygiene-enabled diseases. More than 3.5 million children suffer from diarrheal and this is not a small figure.

“Children, who are less than five years old, are more prone to such diseases.

“The importance and benefit of creating awareness, behavioural change and institutionalisation of sanitation and hygiene practices among the citizens are our drivers in implementing this programme at this time,” he said.

Idris noted that the theme could not be more apt and timely, considering the critical role sanitation and hygiene played in preventing the spread of infectious diseases, such as cholera, typhoid fever, Lassa fever, COVID-19 virus and monkey pox virus.

“The theme is also a clarion call for everyone of us to work together and leverage the lessons learned from response to COVID-19 to address the neglect of sanitation and hygiene as a major means of preventing and controlling associated infectious diseases,” he said.

A Director in the ministry, Mr Charles Ikeah, said that open dumping of waste had long been a detrimental practice that not only polluted the environment but also poses serious health hazards to communities.

“The consequences of open dumping are far-reaching, affecting not only the present but also the future generation. It is a problem that demands our immediate attention and concerted efforts.

“By addressing the issue of open dumping, we contribute to the preservation of our natural resources, reduction of pollution and protection of lives,” he said.

Ikeah noted that the theme was appropriate, as promoting sustainable waste management was not just a responsibility but also morally imperative.

“It is our duty to safeguard the environment for our children and grandchildren, ensuring that they inherit a planet that is conducive to healthy living,” he said. (NAN

