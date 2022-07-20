National Electricity Grid Collapses – EKEDC

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Electricity Grid has collapsed a couple of hours ago according to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC.

The EKEDC revealed this in a public notice issued to its customers on Wednesday.

“Dear customers, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the national grid at precisely 11:27 am today, Wednesday, July 20.

“We are in talks with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline.

“We will keep you updated on the situation,” It stated

