The new Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, has taken over the mantle of leadership of the college from the former Commandant, Rear Adm. Mackson Kadiri.



The Public Relations Officer of the college, Commander Chinwe Umar, in a statement on Wednesday, said the change of baton took place on Tuesday.



Umar said that Rear Adm. Daji took over the headship of the College following the statutory retirement of Kadiri from the service on attainment of 35 years of service to the Nation.



She said that Daji was until his appointment as NDC Commandant, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command. (NAN)

