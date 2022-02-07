National Convention: South-South APC youths call for peace

Ahead of its national convention on Feb. 26, youth members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South zone, have called for more unity and opportunities for youth to occupy prominent positions in the party.

Mr Gabriel Iduseri, the South-South Youth Leader of the party, made the appeal at the Zonal Youth Leadership, Sensitisation and Capacity Building meeting for newly elected youth leaders.

Iduseri also advocated more positions for the youths by APC government at all levels.

He commended the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for its activities so far which, he said, had led to the successful conducts of ward, local government and state congresses.

The youth leader said he hoped that the national convention, which was the climax of the CECPC’s transition activities, would be more successful.

“We the youths of the APC in the South-South zone are ready for the next level the party is going to. We have come together as one family and preaching unity and working together for the progress of the party and the country.

“We are also clamouring for inclusiveness in the party, inclusiveness in the governance of the country.

“We all know that the journey of the APC in the last four years has been a bit difficult with divergent interests, but here we are standing together again, ready to carry on and change the narratives of our zone.

“There is nothing that is as strong as a united house, a united party and a united zone. My message to the leaders of APC in the South-South zone is that they need to be more united in their political approach.

“This is because a divided house cannot achieve anything meaningful, just as nothing good can come out of a war torn zone,” he said.

While congratulating the newly elected youth leaders in the last ward, local government and state congresses, the APC leader charged them to always remember their responsibilities and put the party on winning ways.

In his lecture, Dr Washington Osifo, one of the 14 Edo House of Assembly members-elect, yet to be inaugurated since 2019, urged the APC youth leaders to be courageous and ready to interrogate those in power.

“Any youth who lacks the courage to interrogate is not worthy of holding any office, because the power belongs to you,” Osifo stated. (NAN)

