National Convention: PDP has sent clear signal, says party stalwart

Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Wednesday described the just-concluded national convention of the party as testimony of edification of democracy in Nigeria.

Pearse, a delegate to the convention and one of the Lagos PDP Chairmanship aspirants in the Oct. 16 aborted state congress, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

He said that the party, with the efficiency and decorum with which it organised its 2021 Special National Convention, had sent a clear signal to the people of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the main opposition party conducted its national convention on Oct. 30 and 31 in Abuja to elect new set of national officers to steer the affairs of the party.

“The 2021 Special National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Abuja on 30th through 31st of October was a testimony to the edification of democracy.

“The party gave the younger generation equal opportunity to participate, and in the process elected, arguably the youngest man in the world to hold such a position; Muhammed Kadede Suleiman, a 25-year-old man as its National Youth Leader.

“With the high level of efficiency and decorum with which the PDP organised its 2021 Special National Convention, the party has sent a clear signal to the people of Nigeria.

“The signal is that PDP is determined to revitalise the country with a stronger economy, better security and real democratic governance, come 2023,” Pearse said.

According to him, out of the 21 National Working Committee positions contested, 18 were settled by consensus.

He added that even the position of the National Deputy Chairman (South), which was keenly contested by former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola and former Deputy Governor of Oyo state. Taofeek Arapaja gave further proof of the party’s commitment to the tenets of democracy.

“Imagine the conflict that would have ensued if the powerful backers of Oyinlola who lost the election had insisted on imposition.

“Oyinlola’s supporters could have argued that his credentials as a retired Army General, two term Governor, and former National Secretary of the PDP are superior to those of Arapaja, a former Deputy Governor, former Ambassador, and former South West Zonal Party Chairman.

“But a free and open election settled the matter in favour of Arapaja,” he added.

According to him, over 3,000 delegates participated in the exercise, with another 3,000 attending as officials and stakeholders, and all went on in a peaceful atmosphere. (NAN)

