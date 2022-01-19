National Convention: No position yet on zoning, says APC National Secretary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Abuja, denied releasing any zoning arrangement for its forthcoming National Convention, slated for Feb. 26, 2022, as being speculated.



Sen. James Akpankudohede, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), denied the purported zoning report while speaking with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat.



He said the APC CECPC, at its 19th regular meeting which held at the party’s national secretariat, did not discuss the zoning arrangement for the party’s forthcoming National Convention.



He described the report as fake and called on the general public and members of the party to disregard it.



“I am here to debunk the fake news going round on social media that we have zoned offices, we are yet to meet on the issue of zoning.



“The news and rumour making the rounds are fake news, we never discussed the issue during our deliberations, people should disregard the story because it is fake news, it is not true,” Akpankudohede said.



New national officials are expected to be elected at the APC national convention to manage its affairs which is currently managed by its Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC.(NAN)

