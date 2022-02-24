National Convention: Group urges APC members to resist imposition ploy

The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) wants members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to resist plans by a group in the party to foist a consensus national chairman on the party in the name of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said in a statement signed by its coordinator Michael Adenegan that it is inconceivable that any one could consider a founding member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to head APC.

“We woke up on Thursday morning to be greeted with shocking and viral news on the purported choice of a former governor of Nasarawa state Abdullahi Adamu as the next chairman of our party.

“But on going through the news item,we found out that it was attributed to ‘credible source’ which turned out to be a governor.

“Now we know that President Buhari would not be favourably disposed to the choice of a founding member of PDP who cannot be described as a Progressive as Chairman but we also want millions of APC members to be wary of the antics of some highly placed individuals bent on seizing control of the party ahead of the Presidential primaries.

“For many of us who have had to continually tell Nigerians that there is a difference between APC and PDP, we believe we will have a bigger task in our hand in making people know how we stand out as Progressives if those individuals have their way.

“So we are insisting that on no account should APC leaders consider handing over the party structures to politicians who are not core Progressives.”

PPF urged party members to be wary of antics that could destroy APC from the inside.

