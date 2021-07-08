National Challenges: Nigeria will come out stronger – PFN

July 8, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) says  Nigeria will  surmount all its challenges and come stronger.

body made assertion after its National Advisory Council (NAC) and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at Redemption Camp, Mowe in Ogun.

body, while addressing a news conference on state of nation, expressed worries about the social-economic uncertainties and insecurity in the land.

The body promised to continue to support the in its efforts to better the lives of the people.

According to the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke,  Nigeria is currently experiencing difficult times.

He appealed to  citizens to be more united, saying that the challenges were a passing phase that people usually experienced to get to an enviable position.

“The country is not to war any of its unit and it is not to break up against the expectations of some people, at the end of this season a more united Nigeria will come to stay.

“It is pertinent for everyone to be security conscious and avoid acts that can expose to unnecessary risks.

nationals should assist in every means they can to restore peace in the land by aiding operatives to nip latent crisis in the bud before it escalates,” the PFN president said.

Also speaking at the event, PFN’s National Vice President, Archbishop John Praise,  described the body as a law abiding entity  that articulates happenings in the country a view to having an interface the Federal on ways to tackle the problems.

Praise tasked the Federal Government to strengthen the nation’s security architecture to meet the contemporary demands.

According to him, social-economic mobilisation of the people should be part of the security architecture advancement, saying if people are gainfully engaged, crime rate will reduce.

He said that good governance was people needed to eschew agitations and separatist agenda such that had become visible in the country in recent times.

Dr Cosmos Irechukwu,  National Secretary, PFN,  said that the rise in prices of items in the market and downward trend of the Naira in the market was worrisome.

He appealed to government to appoint best in managing the nation’s economy.

The said that as leaders in the various churches, they were close to the grassroots and feels the plight of the masses.

The gospel preacher tasked youths to ensure that they participate in the electoral process. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,