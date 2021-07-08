National Challenges: Nigeria will come out stronger – PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) says Nigeria will surmount all its challenges and come out stronger.

The body made the assertion after its National Advisory Council (NAC) and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Redemption Camp, Mowe in Ogun.

The body, while addressing a news conference on the state of the nation, expressed worries about the social-economic uncertainties and insecurity in the land.

The body promised to continue to support the government in its efforts to better the lives of the people.

According to the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, Nigeria is currently experiencing difficult times.

He appealed to citizens to be more united, saying that the challenges were a passing phase that people usually experienced to get to an enviable position.

“The country is not going to war with any of its unit and it is not going to break up against the expectations of some people, but at the end of this season a more united Nigeria will come to stay.

“It is pertinent for everyone to be security conscious and avoid acts that can expose one to unnecessary risks.

“Our nationals should assist government in every means they can to restore peace in the land by aiding operatives to nip latent crisis in the bud before it escalates,” the PFN president said.

Also speaking at the event, PFN’s National Vice President, Archbishop John Praise, described the body as a law abiding entity that articulates happenings in the country with a view to having an interface with the Federal Government on ways to tackle the problems.

Praise tasked the Federal Government to strengthen the nation’s security architecture to meet the contemporary demands.

According to him, social-economic mobilisation of the people should be part of the security architecture advancement, saying if people are gainfully engaged, crime rate will reduce.

He said that good governance was what people needed to eschew agitations and separatist agenda such that had become visible in the country in recent times.

Dr Cosmos Irechukwu, National Secretary, PFN, said that the rise in prices of items in the market and downward trend of the Naira in the market was worrisome.

He appealed to government to appoint best hands in managing the nation’s economy.

The scribe said that as leaders in the various churches, they were close to the grassroots and feels the plight of the masses.

The gospel preacher tasked youths to ensure that they participate in the electoral process. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...