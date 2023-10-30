National Challenges: CAN preaches dialogue

By Ibrahim Kado

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to Nigerians to continue to pursue interfaith dialogue in order to promote understanding, respect and mutual coexistence.

The Adamawa branch Chairman of CAN, Rev. Bishop Damin Mamza, who is the Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, made the appeal while addressing a congregation in Yola.

He urged both Christians and Muslims to continue to maintain the existing cordial relationship of the adherents of the two major religions.

According to him, the recent comment by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi is uncalled for, hence the need for the Federal Government to call him to order.

He said Nigeria now need upright religious leaders to move forward as a nation.

Mamza advised Nigerians to avoid religious leaders who preach hate and disunity as they do not mean well for the country.

According to him, such divisive leaders can nestle amongst both Islam and Christianity to propagate their nefarious agenda.

He also urged Nigerians not to allow the bigots amongst them to incite religious crisis in the land.

“Majority of Nigerian Muslims are peace loving and will never hanker to divisive and hate messages being pushed forward by others,” he said.

He noted that Muslims and Christians have been coexisting peacefully over the years, urging the government not to allow mischievous clerics to destroy the prevailing peaceful enterprise in the country.

“We will not allow few people to incite crisis in Nigeria. Nigeria belongs to all of us and can live anywhere and aspire to fulfill their dreams anywhere in the country,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

