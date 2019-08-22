National Broadcasting Commission holds 5th Annual Lecture

The National Broadcasting Commission will hold its 5th Annual lecture at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 by 10am.





A statement by the Management said the lecture, which is in furtherance of the Commission’s resolve to raise consciousness and encourage broadcasters to be more responsible and responsive to the trends and development in the industry, was designed to bring together stakeholders within and outside the broadcasting industry for meaningful, mutually beneficial intellectual interaction.

Professor Ahmed Adam, Dean, Post Graduate Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy, will present the Keynote address with the theme:“Contemporary Challenges of the Nigerian State: Need for Constructive Broadcasting.”

The lecture was first held in 2015, with the theme: “New Media Convergence and the Future of Broadcasting: Greedy Telco, Naïve Broadcasters and the Scramble for Spectrum”. This was presented by Mr. Shola Taylor.

In 2016, Prof. Attahiru Jega spoke on, “Broadcasting and the Challenges of the New Nigeria”, while the 3rd edition had the theme: “On Cosmopolitanism: Nigeria Ethnic Politics and the Communication of Hate”.

The 4th edition with the theme: “Broadcasting and Nigeria’s Ethno-Cultural and Religious Divide: Bridging the Gap”, was presented by Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari.

This year’s edition will, among others, focus on the urgent need to collectively make concerted efforts towards ensuring peaceful coexistence amongst the divergent interest groups in Nigeria, using the instrumentality of the broadcast media.

The National Broadcasting Commission was established by an Act of the National Assembly signed into Law on August 24, 1992 heralding the deregulation of the broadcasting industry in Nigeria. The lecture was instituted by the Management of the Commission to mark the Commission’s Anniversary.

Discussants are veteran broadcasters and security experts, as well as key professionals.