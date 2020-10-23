National Assembly’s  Clerk  tasks legislative aides  on integrity

By Haruna Salami

The Clerk of the National Assembly, CNA, Ojo Amos Olatunde has tasked the newly elected executive committee members of the 9th National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum, NASSLAF on integrity of its members.

The CNA stated this at the inauguration of the new officers Friday, adding that the new officers should make integrity their watch word as they embark on the historic assignment.

“You must always protect your integrity because being legislative aides is a wonderful pedestal in life to other ladders of success”.

It will be recalled that some legilative aides have failed integrity test in recent time.

Aludding to a particular case, the CNA said “it is sad to note the ugly incident that occurred recently when a legislative aide was caught breaking into the office of a lawmaker. What would have prompted such regrettable incidence? There is the need for this EXCO to be vigilant to flush out bad eggs amongst you”.

Olatunde stated unequivocally that under his watch, security in the all ramifications is being built up within the NASS complex to forestall unwanted visitors sneaking into our institutional premises and to adequately secure us all”.

The elated CNA said he has fulfilled his promise of paying the “first 28 days” allowance and resolved to make sure that all statutory claims of legislative aides are paid in addition to pursueing their training programmes to logical conclusions.

The new chairman, Salisu Zuru expressed gratitude to the management of NASS and his members for a peaceful election and promised to make their improved welfare the priority of his leadership.