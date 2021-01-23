National Assembly postpones resumption date

By Haruna Salami

The scheduled resumption of the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday January 26, 2021 has been postponed.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Ojo Olatunde Amos started this in a “special announcement” Saturday.

The announcement reads: “This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable members of the House of Representatives that the resumption of plenary sessions scheduled for Tuesday, 26th January, 2021 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday 9th February, 2021.

“This postponement is to enable members of the All Progressive Congress, APC participate in the registration and evaluation of it’s members scheduled to commence on Monday 25th January, 2021”.

The CNA regretted all inconveniences caused by the change of date, the announcement personally signed by him said.