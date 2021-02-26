National Assembly not a rubber stamp – Rep

Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau), says the 9th National Assembly is not a rubber stamp of the executive, contrary to belief in some quartres.

Bagos, who represents Jos South/Jos East federal constituency at the National Assembly, said this when he spoke with newsmen in Jos on Friday.

He described the 9th assembly as one of the best in the history of Nigeria, adding that the legislative arm has been able to check activities of the executive in many areas.

“What people say about the 9th national assembly is not true. We are not a rubber stamp.