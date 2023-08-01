National Assembly Clerk harps on industrial harmony



….promises to provide more welfare packages for staff

By Haruna Salami

Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Magaji Tambawal has harped on the need for the staff and management of the National Assembly to work harmoniously for the over all benefit of Nigeria.

Tambawal made the call at the opening ceremony of the capacity workshop on “Building Harmonious Labour-Management Relationship in a Contemporary Legislative Institution for National Assembly Management/Executive Members of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) and stakeholders in the National Assembly Service.

The 5-Day collaborative workshop is being organised by Michael Imodu National Institute for Labour Studies and the National Assembly between Monday July 31- Friday August 4, 2023 at Ikeja, Lagos.

Tambawal told the workers that they must not lose sight of the fact that the management and the staff belong to the same service and therefore striving for the realization of the same vision and mission.

“Dear colleagues, it is a fact that building a harmonious labour relations is an essential cornerstone of a harmonious society”.

At the opening ceremony, the CNA promised to provide more staff buses in addition to the four already provided.

On health of staff, he said the National Assembly Clinic will be well equipped to become fully operational soon.

“All pending issues on ratification by Salary, Income and Wages Commission to be pursued to logical conclusion” will be among other things he will do for staff of the National Assembly.

In another development, the CNA earlier visited the National Assembly Liaison Office in Lagos to see things for himself and promised to look into the welfare of the staff and also do something about the dilapidated nature of the office.

He promised to provide adequate funding for the office with good vehicles for the use of parliamentarians and staff.

He told the staff not to see their posting to Lagos as punishment, as a call to national duty.

