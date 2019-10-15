National Assembly assures support for welfare of Federal Civil Servants

Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Chairman, Senate Committee on Pension Reforms, has assured that the National Assembly would continue to play positive role in the country`s pension administration, to ensure positive welfare for Federal Civil Servants.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja while declaring open the 7th Conference for Directors of Pension Funds Operators, with the theme; “Driving Economic Development Through a Sustainable Pension Industry”.

The two-day conference, which commenced on Tuesday, is organised by the National Pension Commission in fulfillment of its mandate of promoting capacity building and institutional strengthening of licensed pension operators.

It is also aimed at updating members of the board of directors of licensed Pension Fund Administrators and Pension Fund Custodians on topical operational issues and provide them opportunity to discuss and share ideas on areas of common interests.

Shekarau, who represents Kano Central District at the Senate is a former governor of Kano state.

“The National Assembly will continue to play positive role in the country`s pension administration due to its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers.

“Indeed, the contributing pension scheme was introduced consequent upon our legislative work, which culminated in the passage of the Pension Reform Act in 2010.

“The National Assembly will continue to support the pension reform by ensuring timely consideration of all matters aimed at strengthening pension administration and benefits of Nigerian citizens,” he said.

He added that the legislature would ensure that adequate budgetary provisions were made to ensure that retirement benefits of federal civil servants were paid as at when due.

He assured that the legislature would also put in place necessary legal framework to enhance the growth and operations of pension administration in the country.

Participants are expected to adopt and adapt new principles in the discharge of their responsibilities as directors of pension operator companies.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the conference would appraise participants of the features and implementation update for the new pension product, the Micro Pension Plan, launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 28. (NAN)