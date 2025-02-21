National anthem, ‘instruction manual’ of patriotism —Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that Nigeria’s national anthem is an “instruction manual of patriotism” for every Nigerian because of the values contained in it.

By Angela Atabo

Shettima stated this at the unveiling of a book titled, “In Brotherhood We Stand; The Nigerian National Anthem Beyond Melody,” on Thursday, in Abuja.

The book is authored by Pastor Osere Daniels.

Represented by Dr Aliyu Umar, his Special Adviser on General Duties, Shettima encouraged Nigerians to reflect on the values enshrined in the national anthem and embody them in their daily lives.

“The reinstatement of our old national anthem is a reaffirmation of the ideals that build this country.

“This national anthem is an instruction manual of patriotism for every Nigerian, young and old.

“It does not merely celebrate Nigeria, it calls on every citizen to embody the spirit of Nigeria,” he said.

The V-P said that the first stanza is a reminder that Nigeria’s diversity is not a weakness but strength.

He explained that it is also a reminder that Nigeria’s many tongues and traditions should not lead to division but instead reinforce shared destiny.

Shettima added that service to the nation should not be the task of a few but the pride of all.

“The national anthem is a call for integrity, and a prayer of a nation striving for greatness.

“It is an appeal for divine guidance in the pursuit of a Nigeria, where oppression has no home, where every citizen finds dignity, and where prosperity is the reward.

“Our responsibility is to pass down a country where justice prevails, where truth is not negotiable, and where our national symbols are not tainted by corruption or compromise,” he said.

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, commended the author for the initiative to write a book that explained the lyrics of the national anthem.

Represented by Hajiya Fatima Abbas, wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, she said the wordings of the anthem were rich with terms on unity, peace, and progress,

According to the first lady, the national anthem is not just a song, but a reflection of Nigeria’s history, struggles, and aspirations.

“The book, In Brotherhood We Stand, challenges us to rise above our differences, embrace our diversity, and work tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved country.

“I encourage all Nigerians to take pride in our national anthem and to embody its values.

”Together we can build a Nigeria that truly honours the sacrifices of our forefathers and fulfills the dreams of future generations,” she said.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Sen. George Akume, said the book would fill the current gap in the public understanding and collective commitment to nation building.

Akume, who was represented by Prof.Babatunde Bernard, his Technical Adviser, recommended the book for general readership, especially to the political players, the younger generation and those in authority.

“As a proud Nigerian, I wish to assure Nigerians, especially our youth, that the nation is on track.

“I am confident in the reforms contained in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President aimed at positioning the country on the path to prosperity,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudden Abbas, said that a profound understanding of the ideals encapsulated in the national anthem was a better way of reclaiming Nigeria.

Represented by Dr Anthony Adepoju, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Federal Character, Abbas lauded President Bola Tinubu for the foresight and courage to restore the old national anthem.

He said that strengthening civic education and restorating history back in schools was the right step to take.

Abbas noted that this would build values and patronism and encourage more writers to emulate the author in turning out books like this.

The Book Reviewer, Dr Otive Igbuzor, Executive Director, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, applauded the book.

According to him, the book will inspire a renewed commitment by Nigerians to apply the values of the national anthem in their daily conduct.

Otive said this would consequently transform them into better citizens, who would contribute meaningfully towards building the Nigeria of our dream.

“The book provides an in-depth examination of the Nigerian national anthem, emphasising its role as a symbol of unity, national identity, and moral guidance,” he said.

Daniels the author, said the book was his own way of contributing his quota, so as to add value to value reorientation in Nigeria.

“The missing link has been the loss of good value system in Nigeria.

“In the course of trying to bring Nigeria to where it should be, we must realign our values and our principles.

“The book which I have written today is, therefore, an effective tool for value reorientation.

“I believe that the values and principles embedded in the anthem are blueprints and roadmaps that can guide us in building a greater Nigeria,” he added.(NAN)